Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $84.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

