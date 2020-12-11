PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

