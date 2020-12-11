Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 687,027 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 175.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Exelixis worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

