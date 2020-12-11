Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

LIN stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

