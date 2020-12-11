Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,218,234 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,218,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.08% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.19 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

