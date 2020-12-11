Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,997,135 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,997,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,479,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924,225 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

BKR opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

