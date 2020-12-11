Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 99,604 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $208.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.69.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.