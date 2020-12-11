Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 163.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of QTS Realty Trust worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after buying an additional 190,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

