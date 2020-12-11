Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $291,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,439,764 shares of company stock valued at $753,709,829. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $129.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

