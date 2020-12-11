Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 206,315 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,712,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $148.66 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $149.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15.
A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.
