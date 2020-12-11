Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,311,631 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock worth $28,554,278. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

