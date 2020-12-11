Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,775 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $95,386,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.3685 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

