Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PEP stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

