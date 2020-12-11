Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.59.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $397.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

