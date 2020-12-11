Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6,932.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.