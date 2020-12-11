Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Teck Resources worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

