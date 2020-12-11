Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.92% of CNX Resources worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

