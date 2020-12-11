Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.84 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 461.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $375.14 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $382.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold 82,562 shares of company stock valued at $29,083,548 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

