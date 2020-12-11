Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.02 Million Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of Alliance Data Systems worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.14.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

