Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.65 Million Stock Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.34% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NGM opened at $25.71 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

