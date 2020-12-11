Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.58 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.37% of Krystal Biotech worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 41.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17,401.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 276,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

