Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.65 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.53% of CareDx worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CareDx by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $9,552,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CareDx by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

CDNA opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,890,798 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

