Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.75 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,144,007 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Shares of GM stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

