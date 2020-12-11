Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $13,478,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,891,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 158,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $120.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.