Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

