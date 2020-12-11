Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $19.44 Million in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,043,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,861,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,464 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 943,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,188. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

MRSN opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

