Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $20.68 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

