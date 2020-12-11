Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $22.01 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 421,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,008,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of The Blackstone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $62.85 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

