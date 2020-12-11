Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $24.85 Million Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 974,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Open Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of LPRO opened at $33.34 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.