Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,424,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,635,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $39.66 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.