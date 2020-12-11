Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.43.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $506.91 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $522.01. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.13.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.