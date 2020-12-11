Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593,311 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.69% of SailPoint Technologies worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of SAIL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

