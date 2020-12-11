Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,760,718 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,760,718 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 109.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,092,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,909,000 after buying an additional 1,616,068 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

CNQ opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.3236 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

