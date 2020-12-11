Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $19.48 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,483,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after buying an additional 497,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

