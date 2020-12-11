Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,423,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after buying an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 97.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after buying an additional 379,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,521,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 246,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

