Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.06 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

