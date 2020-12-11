Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,597 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.55% of First BanCorp. worth $29,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $8.94 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

