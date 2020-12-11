Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,866 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

