Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,607,000 after buying an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $183.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.17. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.81.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

