Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after buying an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $85,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.81.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.