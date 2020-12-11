Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

