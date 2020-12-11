Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.08 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

VOYA opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

