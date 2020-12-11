Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $774,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

