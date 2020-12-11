Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Watsco by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

