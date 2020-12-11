Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $12,634,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Republic Services by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

