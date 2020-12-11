Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.