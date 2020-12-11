Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,231 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,715,000 after buying an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

NYSE:MMC opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

