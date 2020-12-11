Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.04 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

