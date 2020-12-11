Polar Capital LLP Acquires 527,501 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,501 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 262,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

