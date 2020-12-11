Polar Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 270,980 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 270,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

